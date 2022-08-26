Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -32.55% -29.12% Compass Therapeutics Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Compass Therapeutics Competitors 653 3534 10265 150 2.68

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compass Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 233.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 86.33%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A -$82.18 million -7.40 Compass Therapeutics Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.68

Compass Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

