CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Donald G. Basile Sells 15,725 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 15,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $94,664.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CompoSecure Stock Up 4.2 %
CMPO stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Further Reading
