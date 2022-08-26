CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Donald G. Basile Sells 15,725 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 15,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $94,664.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CompoSecure Stock Up 4.2 %

CMPO stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,347 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $4,105,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.