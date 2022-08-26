Compound Dai (CDAI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $555.24 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $555.24 million and $6.09 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Compound Dai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004935 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00128706 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032152 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00083102 BTC.
Compound Dai Coin Profile
CDAI is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Compound Dai Coin Trading
