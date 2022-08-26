Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Trading Up 4.3%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 17,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 7,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Featured Articles

