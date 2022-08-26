Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Price Performance

NYSE:CNDB remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Concord Acquisition Corp III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDB. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

