Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 823,406 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 321.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,406 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $54,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

