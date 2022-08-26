Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,450 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $172,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,665. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

