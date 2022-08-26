Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 433,158 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 298.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $44,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Grid by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.93. 10,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

