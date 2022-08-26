Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 575,159 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,159 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $575,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.6% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 218.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.71. 37,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.