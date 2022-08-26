Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 212.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MS traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.