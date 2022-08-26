Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $89.23 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,521 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 316,206 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

AEM traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 157,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

