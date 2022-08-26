Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 102,137 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,137 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $78,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 92,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

