Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 54,691 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,691 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Shopify worth $362,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify Profile

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,725,638. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

