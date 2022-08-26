Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,600 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.98% of Centerra Gold worth $57,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 99,847.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,898 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. 6,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,318. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

