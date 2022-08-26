Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,829 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Expedia Group worth $51,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $104.66. 31,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

