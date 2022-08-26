Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consilium Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 878,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 409,100 shares during the last quarter.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSLM opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

