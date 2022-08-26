CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.47

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

