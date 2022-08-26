Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9 %

ED stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,015. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

