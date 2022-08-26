Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CFO Sells $580,938.40 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

STZ stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.90. The company had a trading volume of 593,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.43 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.