Contrasting Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -9.86% -8.55% ARC Resources 18.43% 24.69% 12.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.6% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Portage Biotech and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.28) -6.41 ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.35 $627.63 million $1.72 8.38

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portage Biotech and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

Portage Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 298.37%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $24.04, suggesting a potential upside of 66.84%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than ARC Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Portage Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

