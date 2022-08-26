ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Lowered to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.00.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

