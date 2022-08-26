Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading 30.8% Higher

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating) shares traded up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.52 and last traded at 0.52. 33,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.40.

Core One Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.54 and its 200-day moving average is 0.61.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

