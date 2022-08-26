Cornichon (CORN) Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges

Cornichon (CORN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $664,974.64 and $590.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cornichon has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00805523 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,951,606 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,758 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax.

Cornichon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.