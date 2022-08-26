Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $555,011.11 and $34.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00807385 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.