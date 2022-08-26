Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $555,011.11 and $34.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00807385 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016946 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Buying and Selling Corra.Finance
