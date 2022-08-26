Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion.

CTVA traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corteva by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

