Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.61.

Several brokerages have commented on CJR.B. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.33. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$810.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

