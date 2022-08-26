Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the July 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CRVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 148,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,551. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

