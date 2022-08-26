Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $555.45 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.99 or 0.00057847 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $555.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,705.68 or 0.99926451 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001274 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001734 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025537 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001316 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
