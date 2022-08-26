Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $555.45 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.99 or 0.00057847 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $555.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,705.68 or 0.99926451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025537 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

