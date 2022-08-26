Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $10.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $540.50. 40,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

