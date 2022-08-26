Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.
COTY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.
