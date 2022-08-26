Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Coty Trading Up 10.6 %

COTY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

