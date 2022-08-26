Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) were down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $734.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Couchbase by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 46.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 145,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth $9,258,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

