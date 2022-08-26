Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $8.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.