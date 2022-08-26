COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 238.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. COVA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COVA Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.