COVA (COVA) Trading Up 1,822.3% This Week

COVA (COVA) traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. COVA has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $2.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 1,822.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

