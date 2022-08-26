Cowen Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $35.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Domo Stock Performance

Domo stock traded down $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,338. Domo has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

