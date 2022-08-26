Credit Suisse Group Boosts Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $27.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 255,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,960,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

