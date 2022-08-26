Credit Suisse Group Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $4.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded Home Point Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.
Home Point Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $428.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
