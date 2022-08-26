Credit Suisse Group Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $4.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Home Point Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $428.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

