Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 31st total of 771,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $3.92 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 661,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares during the period.

