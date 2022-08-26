Credits (CS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Credits has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $40,610.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

