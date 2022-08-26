Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 378,970 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 565,619 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,728,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,658 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,847,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,662,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CPG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 357,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302,865. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.