Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.31.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

