Critical Analysis: Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) versus ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS – Get Rating) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A ADMA Biologics -66.44% -54.78% -23.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Life Sciences and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 92.73%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 6.67 -$71.65 million ($0.42) -6.55

Advanced Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Advanced Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

