Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Croda International Price Performance

COIHY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Croda International has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

