Crust Network Achieves Market Cap of $7.22 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Crust Network has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

