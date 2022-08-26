CRYPTO20 Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $15.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079748 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,405,149 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

