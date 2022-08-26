CryptoArt.Ai (CART) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $181,700.19

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a market capitalization of $181,700.19 and $189,611.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,218.10 or 0.99947755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00057405 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00025936 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001322 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Profile

CryptoArt.Ai is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

