CSFB Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.18.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.90. 151,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,837. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.43 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,809.73.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.