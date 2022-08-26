CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 142.9% in August

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSL Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,659. CSL has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $117.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.