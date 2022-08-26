CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 858,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,394. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 131.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,678 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.