Cubiex (CBIX) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Cubiex (CBIX) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Cubiex has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $41,284.57 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00804082 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016859 BTC.
Cubiex Coin Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Coin Trading
